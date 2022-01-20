This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA), which makes up 3.54% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,344,842 worth of CDNA, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CDNA:
CDNA — last trade: $37.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2021
|Arthur A. Torres
|Director
|600
|$47.62
|$28,572
|11/24/2021
|Ankur Dhingra
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$42.34
|$211,694
And SomaLogic Inc (Symbol: SLGC), the #22 largest holding among components of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $62,319,796 worth of SLGC, which represents approximately 1.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SLGC is detailed in the table below:
SLGC — last trade: $8.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2021
|Anne H. Margulies
|Director
|20,000
|$11.46
|$229,200
|09/16/2021
|Robert Barchi
|Director
|4,200
|$11.82
|$49,646
|09/13/2021
|Richard A. Post
|Director
|14,000
|$10.96
|$153,440
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.