This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA), which makes up 3.54% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,344,842 worth of CDNA, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CDNA:

CDNA — last trade: $37.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/05/2021 Arthur A. Torres Director 600 $47.62 $28,572
11/24/2021 Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $42.34 $211,694

And SomaLogic Inc (Symbol: SLGC), the #22 largest holding among components of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $62,319,796 worth of SLGC, which represents approximately 1.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SLGC is detailed in the table below:

SLGC — last trade: $8.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/15/2021 Anne H. Margulies Director 20,000 $11.46 $229,200
09/16/2021 Robert Barchi Director 4,200 $11.82 $49,646
09/13/2021 Richard A. Post Director 14,000 $10.96 $153,440

