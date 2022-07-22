This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 3.24% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $882,188,130 worth of BA, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $161.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|480
|$208.39
|$100,027
|02/14/2022
|Lawrence W. Kellner
|Director
|5,000
|$208.91
|$1,044,550
