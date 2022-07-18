This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,607,451 worth of UMBF, making it the #115 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:

UMBF — last trade: $86.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,000 $98.44 $98,440 02/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 233 $99.88 $23,250 02/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 148 $99.88 $14,750 05/02/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 257 $90.46 $23,250 05/02/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 195 $90.46 $17,625

And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #132 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,517,051 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:

FIBK — last trade: $37.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2022 Ross E. Leckie Director 1,000 $36.79 $36,794 06/01/2022 Kevin P. Riley President & CEO 15,899 $37.33 $593,530

