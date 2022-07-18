This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,607,451 worth of UMBF, making it the #115 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:
UMBF — last trade: $86.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,000
|$98.44
|$98,440
|02/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|233
|$99.88
|$23,250
|02/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|148
|$99.88
|$14,750
|05/02/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|257
|$90.46
|$23,250
|05/02/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|195
|$90.46
|$17,625
And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #132 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,517,051 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:
FIBK — last trade: $37.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2022
|Ross E. Leckie
|Director
|1,000
|$36.79
|$36,794
|06/01/2022
|Kevin P. Riley
|President & CEO
|15,899
|$37.33
|$593,530
