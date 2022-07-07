This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,984,069 worth of MMS, making it the #107 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMS:

MMS — last trade: $63.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2022 Raymond B. Ruddy Director 17,341 $57.72 $1,000,919 06/15/2022 John J. Haley Director 18,000 $60.32 $1,085,760 06/15/2022 Bruce Caswell CEO & President 8,300 $60.32 $500,656

And Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), the #160 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,730,922 worth of PRFT, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT is detailed in the table below:

PRFT — last trade: $91.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2022 Gary Wimberly Director 399 $100.00 $39,900 03/01/2022 Nancy C. Pechloff Director 400 $101.78 $40,712

