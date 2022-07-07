This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,984,069 worth of MMS, making it the #107 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMS:
MMS — last trade: $63.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2022
|Raymond B. Ruddy
|Director
|17,341
|$57.72
|$1,000,919
|06/15/2022
|John J. Haley
|Director
|18,000
|$60.32
|$1,085,760
|06/15/2022
|Bruce Caswell
|CEO & President
|8,300
|$60.32
|$500,656
And Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), the #160 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,730,922 worth of PRFT, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT is detailed in the table below:
PRFT — last trade: $91.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2022
|Gary Wimberly
|Director
|399
|$100.00
|$39,900
|03/01/2022
|Nancy C. Pechloff
|Director
|400
|$101.78
|$40,712
