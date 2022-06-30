This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), which makes up 0.55% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,286,089 worth of WBS, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBS:
WBS — last trade: $43.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|William L. Atwell
|Director
|2,500
|$53.43
|$133,572
|05/06/2022
|Maureen Mitchell
|Director
|520
|$48.51
|$25,224
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows