This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), which makes up 0.55% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,286,089 worth of WBS, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBS:

WBS — last trade: $43.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 William L. Atwell Director 2,500 $53.43 $133,572 05/06/2022 Maureen Mitchell Director 520 $48.51 $25,224

