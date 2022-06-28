This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), which makes up 0.92% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,715,692 worth of RIVN, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RIVN:

RIVN — last trade: $28.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Robert J. Scaringe Chief Executive Officer 41,000 $25.78 $1,056,865 05/26/2022 Jay T. Flatley Director 40,000 $29.31 $1,172,400

And Profrac Holding Corp - Class A (Symbol: PFHC), the #63 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,879,537 worth of PFHC, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFHC is detailed in the table below:

PFHC — last trade: $19.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2022 Stacy Durbin Nieuwoudt Director 6,250 $18.00 $112,500 05/17/2022 Gerald W. Haddock Director 10,000 $18.00 $180,000 05/17/2022 Sergei Krylov Director 1,500 $18.00 $27,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.