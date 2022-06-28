This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), which makes up 0.92% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,715,692 worth of RIVN, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RIVN:
RIVN — last trade: $28.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Robert J. Scaringe
|Chief Executive Officer
|41,000
|$25.78
|$1,056,865
|05/26/2022
|Jay T. Flatley
|Director
|40,000
|$29.31
|$1,172,400
And Profrac Holding Corp - Class A (Symbol: PFHC), the #63 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,879,537 worth of PFHC, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFHC is detailed in the table below:
PFHC — last trade: $19.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/17/2022
|Stacy Durbin Nieuwoudt
|Director
|6,250
|$18.00
|$112,500
|05/17/2022
|Gerald W. Haddock
|Director
|10,000
|$18.00
|$180,000
|05/17/2022
|Sergei Krylov
|Director
|1,500
|$18.00
|$27,000
