This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 0.09% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,020,764 worth of Y, making it the #145 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:
Y — last trade: $834.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2022
|Joseph Patrick Brandon
|President and CEO
|585
|$651.79
|$381,296
|03/07/2022
|Kerry J. Jacobs
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|100
|$651.83
|$65,183
