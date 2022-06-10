This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 0.09% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,020,764 worth of Y, making it the #145 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:

Y — last trade: $834.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2022 Joseph Patrick Brandon President and CEO 585 $651.79 $381,296 03/07/2022 Kerry J. Jacobs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 100 $651.83 $65,183

