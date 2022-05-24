This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 7.59% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,527,105 worth of DOW, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $67.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Debra L. Dial Director 375 $57.84 $21,688 03/04/2022 Jacqueline C. Hinman Director 3,000 $58.37 $175,108 04/26/2022 Debra L. Dial Director 400 $67.69 $27,075

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.