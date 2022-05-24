This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 7.59% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,527,105 worth of DOW, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $67.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Debra L. Dial
|Director
|375
|$57.84
|$21,688
|03/04/2022
|Jacqueline C. Hinman
|Director
|3,000
|$58.37
|$175,108
|04/26/2022
|Debra L. Dial
|Director
|400
|$67.69
|$27,075
