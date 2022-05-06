This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), which makes up 2.27% of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,301,644 worth of AXSM, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXSM:
AXSM — last trade: $36.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2021
|Mark E. Saad
|Director
|3,300
|$34.52
|$113,922
|11/18/2021
|Nick Pizzie
|CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|955
|$35.26
|$33,676
|11/18/2021
|Mark Coleman
|Director
|1,430
|$35.09
|$50,181
|11/19/2021
|Roger Jeffs
|Director
|3,950
|$37.30
|$147,350
And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,189,965 worth of RVNC, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RVNC is detailed in the table below:
RVNC — last trade: $17.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/29/2021
|Mark J. Foley
|CEO
|40,000
|$12.90
|$515,924
|12/03/2021
|Aubrey Rankin
|President, Innovation & Tech
|30,000
|$14.43
|$432,876
|12/13/2021
|Angus C. Russell
|Director
|6,400
|$15.74
|$100,741
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.