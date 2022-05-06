This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), which makes up 2.27% of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,301,644 worth of AXSM, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXSM:

AXSM — last trade: $36.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2021 Mark E. Saad Director 3,300 $34.52 $113,922 11/18/2021 Nick Pizzie CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 955 $35.26 $33,676 11/18/2021 Mark Coleman Director 1,430 $35.09 $50,181 11/19/2021 Roger Jeffs Director 3,950 $37.30 $147,350

And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,189,965 worth of RVNC, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RVNC is detailed in the table below:

RVNC — last trade: $17.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/29/2021 Mark J. Foley CEO 40,000 $12.90 $515,924 12/03/2021 Aubrey Rankin President, Innovation & Tech 30,000 $14.43 $432,876 12/13/2021 Angus C. Russell Director 6,400 $15.74 $100,741

