Markets
AXSM

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), which makes up 2.27% of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,301,644 worth of AXSM, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXSM:

AXSM — last trade: $36.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/17/2021 Mark E. Saad Director 3,300 $34.52 $113,922
11/18/2021 Nick Pizzie CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 955 $35.26 $33,676
11/18/2021 Mark Coleman Director 1,430 $35.09 $50,181
11/19/2021 Roger Jeffs Director 3,950 $37.30 $147,350

And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,189,965 worth of RVNC, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RVNC is detailed in the table below:

RVNC — last trade: $17.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/29/2021 Mark J. Foley CEO 40,000 $12.90 $515,924
12/03/2021 Aubrey Rankin President, Innovation & Tech 30,000 $14.43 $432,876
12/13/2021 Angus C. Russell Director 6,400 $15.74 $100,741

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXSM RVNC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular