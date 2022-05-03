This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 7.86% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $759,535,913 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $86.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2021
|Michael J. Angelakis
|Director
|5,000
|$64.00
|$320,000
|11/30/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|217
|$60.00
|$13,020
|11/27/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|327
|$60.00
|$19,620
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), the #52 largest holding among components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,130,642 worth of HAS, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HAS is detailed in the table below:
HAS — last trade: $89.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2022
|Christian P. Cocks
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,102
|$89.59
|$905,046
|04/25/2022
|Michael Raymond Burns
|Director
|2,500
|$87.70
|$219,256
