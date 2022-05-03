This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 7.86% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $759,535,913 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $86.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 5,000 $64.00 $320,000 11/30/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 217 $60.00 $13,020 11/27/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 327 $60.00 $19,620

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), the #52 largest holding among components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,130,642 worth of HAS, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HAS is detailed in the table below:

HAS — last trade: $89.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/21/2022 Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer 10,102 $89.59 $905,046 04/25/2022 Michael Raymond Burns Director 2,500 $87.70 $219,256

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.