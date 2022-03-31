This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,434,111 worth of KMPR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:
KMPR — last trade: $56.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/26/2021
|Robert Joseph Joyce
|Director
|500
|$57.71
|$28,854
|12/10/2021
|George N. Cochran
|Director
|1,000
|$52.68
|$52,680
|02/14/2022
|George N. Cochran
|Director
|1,000
|$50.00
|$50,000
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), the #31 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,694,768 worth of THO, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at THO is detailed in the table below:
THO — last trade: $83.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2021
|Peter Busch Orthwein
|Director
|10,000
|$103.41
|$1,034,100
|12/27/2021
|Amelia Huntington
|Director
|500
|$100.89
|$50,445
|01/04/2022
|Andrew E. Graves
|Director
|2,000
|$104.74
|$209,480
|01/14/2022
|Peter Busch Orthwein
|Director
|10,000
|$98.54
|$985,384
