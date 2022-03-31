Markets
RFV

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,434,111 worth of KMPR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:

KMPR — last trade: $56.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/26/2021 Robert Joseph Joyce Director 500 $57.71 $28,854
12/10/2021 George N. Cochran Director 1,000 $52.68 $52,680
02/14/2022 George N. Cochran Director 1,000 $50.00 $50,000

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), the #31 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,694,768 worth of THO, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at THO is detailed in the table below:

THO — last trade: $83.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2021 Peter Busch Orthwein Director 10,000 $103.41 $1,034,100
12/27/2021 Amelia Huntington Director 500 $100.89 $50,445
01/04/2022 Andrew E. Graves Director 2,000 $104.74 $209,480
01/14/2022 Peter Busch Orthwein Director 10,000 $98.54 $985,384

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RFV KMPR THO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular