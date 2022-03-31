This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,434,111 worth of KMPR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:

KMPR — last trade: $56.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/26/2021 Robert Joseph Joyce Director 500 $57.71 $28,854 12/10/2021 George N. Cochran Director 1,000 $52.68 $52,680 02/14/2022 George N. Cochran Director 1,000 $50.00 $50,000

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), the #31 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,694,768 worth of THO, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at THO is detailed in the table below:

THO — last trade: $83.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2021 Peter Busch Orthwein Director 10,000 $103.41 $1,034,100 12/27/2021 Amelia Huntington Director 500 $100.89 $50,445 01/04/2022 Andrew E. Graves Director 2,000 $104.74 $209,480 01/14/2022 Peter Busch Orthwein Director 10,000 $98.54 $985,384

