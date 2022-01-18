This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Symbol: DJD) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 3.76% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Symbol: DJD), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,820,242 worth of INTC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $55.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2021
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|10,000
|$49.66
|$496,595
|10/25/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,015
|$49.85
|$249,998
|10/25/2021
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|5,000
|$49.50
|$247,500
|10/25/2021
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|20,000
|$49.76
|$995,200
|10/25/2021
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|10,000
|$49.94
|$499,398
|10/26/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,147
|$48.57
|$249,978
|10/28/2021
|Omar Ishrak
|Director
|20,000
|$48.02
|$960,418
|10/28/2021
|Tsu-jae King Liu
|Director
|1,000
|$48.00
|$48,000
|10/28/2021
|Gregory D. Smith
|Director
|10,440
|$47.96
|$500,652
|10/28/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|10,351
|$48.11
|$498,035
