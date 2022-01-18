This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Symbol: DJD) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 3.76% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (Symbol: DJD), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,820,242 worth of INTC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $55.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2021 Frank D. Yeary Director 10,000 $49.66 $496,595 10/25/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,015 $49.85 $249,998 10/25/2021 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 5,000 $49.50 $247,500 10/25/2021 James J. Goetz Director 20,000 $49.76 $995,200 10/25/2021 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 10,000 $49.94 $499,398 10/26/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,147 $48.57 $249,978 10/28/2021 Omar Ishrak Director 20,000 $48.02 $960,418 10/28/2021 Tsu-jae King Liu Director 1,000 $48.00 $48,000 10/28/2021 Gregory D. Smith Director 10,440 $47.96 $500,652 10/28/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 10,351 $48.11 $498,035

