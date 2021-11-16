This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), which makes up 0.09% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,704,529 worth of OEC, making it the #89 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OEC:
OEC — last trade: $19.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2021
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$17.20
|$516,000
|11/10/2021
|Robert G. Hrivnak
|CAO and Interim CFO
|2,500
|$20.07
|$50,166
And Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM), the #91 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,321,001 worth of SWM, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SWM is detailed in the table below:
SWM — last trade: $35.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2021
|Kimberly E. Ritrievi
|Director
|3,000
|$35.22
|$105,660
|11/08/2021
|John Rogers
|Director
|1,000
|$34.62
|$34,620
|11/09/2021
|Jeffrey Kramer
|CEO
|6,000
|$34.26
|$205,579
|11/10/2021
|Jeffrey Keenan
|Director
|3,000
|$34.05
|$102,158
