VAW

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), which makes up 0.09% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,704,529 worth of OEC, making it the #89 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OEC:

OEC — last trade: $19.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/16/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.20 $516,000
11/10/2021 Robert G. Hrivnak CAO and Interim CFO 2,500 $20.07 $50,166

And Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM), the #91 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,321,001 worth of SWM, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SWM is detailed in the table below:

SWM — last trade: $35.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/08/2021 Kimberly E. Ritrievi Director 3,000 $35.22 $105,660
11/08/2021 John Rogers Director 1,000 $34.62 $34,620
11/09/2021 Jeffrey Kramer CEO 6,000 $34.26 $205,579
11/10/2021 Jeffrey Keenan Director 3,000 $34.05 $102,158

