This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 3.39% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,025,920 worth of EVRG, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:
EVRG — last trade: $64.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/23/2021
|David A. Campbell
|President and CEO
|7,850
|$63.66
|$499,699
|09/23/2021
|Kirkland B. Andrews
|EVP - Chief Financial Officer
|7,875
|$63.67
|$501,392
|09/24/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,580
|$63.61
|$2,517,798
|09/29/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,646
|$62.92
|$2,494,570
|10/06/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,872
|$62.91
|$2,508,171
|10/04/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|60,018
|$62.43
|$3,746,982
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.