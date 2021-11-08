This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 3.39% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,025,920 worth of EVRG, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:

EVRG — last trade: $64.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/23/2021 David A. Campbell President and CEO 7,850 $63.66 $499,699 09/23/2021 Kirkland B. Andrews EVP - Chief Financial Officer 7,875 $63.67 $501,392 09/24/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,580 $63.61 $2,517,798 09/29/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,646 $62.92 $2,494,570 10/06/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,872 $62.91 $2,508,171 10/04/2021 C. John Wilder Director 60,018 $62.43 $3,746,982

