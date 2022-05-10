This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - XLB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) shows an impressive 27.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), which makes up 2.84% of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $214,939,257 worth of ALB, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALB:

ALB — last trade: $221.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/18/2022 Netha N. Johnson President, Bromine Specialties 1,060 $187.81 $199,074 02/18/2022 J. Kent Masters Chairman, President & CEO 5,241 $190.80 $999,983

