This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - VDE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 26.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,666,808 worth of REGI, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REGI:

REGI — last trade: $38.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2021 Richard Craig Bealmear Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $55.32 $55,320 08/20/2021 Peter John Martin Harding Director 5,000 $48.74 $243,700 08/24/2021 Cynthia J. Warner President and CEO 1,500 $49.94 $74,910

