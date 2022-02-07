Markets
REGI

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - VDE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 26.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,666,808 worth of REGI, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REGI:

REGI — last trade: $38.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/12/2021 Richard Craig Bealmear Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $55.32 $55,320
08/20/2021 Peter John Martin Harding Director 5,000 $48.74 $243,700
08/24/2021 Cynthia J. Warner President and CEO 1,500 $49.94 $74,910

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular