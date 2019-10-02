Markets
TWO

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - MORT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), which makes up 4.81% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,419,927 worth of TWO, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TWO:

TWO — last trade: $13.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2019 Thomas Siering CEO & President 5,000 $13.11 $65,548
08/22/2019 Karen Hammond Director 5,600 $13.30 $74,476

And Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (Symbol: WMC), the #21 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,378,433 worth of WMC, which represents approximately 1.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WMC is detailed in the table below:

WMC — last trade: $9.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2019 Thomas Siering CEO & President 5,000 $13.11 $65,548 05/21/2019 Jennifer Murphy Director, President and CEO 10,000 $9.98 $99,800
08/22/2019 Karen Hammond Director 5,600 $13.30 $74,476 05/23/2019 Harris Trifon Chief Investment Officer 3,500 $10.05 $35,173

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWO WMC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular