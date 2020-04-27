This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - MLPA

NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), which makes up 2.58% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,601,483 worth of NS, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NS:

NS — last trade: $10.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2019 William E. Greehey Director 527,426 $28.44 $14,999,995 12/23/2019 Dan J. Hill Director 1,500 $26.19 $39,285 03/10/2020 Dan J. Hill Director 5,000 $12.35 $61,750 03/10/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $11.56 $23,120 03/10/2020 William Grady Rosier Director 25,000 $12.97 $324,250 03/10/2020 William E. Greehey Director 200,000 $12.24 $2,447,927 03/12/2020 Dan J. Hill Director 5,000 $11.12 $55,625 03/12/2020 Mary Rose Brown EVP & CAO 3,510 $11.40 $39,999 03/12/2020 William E. Greehey Director 85,000 $11.72 $995,894 03/12/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $12.13 $24,260 03/13/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $11.20 $22,400 03/10/2020 Robert J. Munch Director 4,000 $13.73 $54,934 03/13/2020 William B. Burnett Director 4,265 $10.92 $46,575 03/18/2020 Mary Rose Brown EVP & CAO 6,645 $6.02 $39,992 03/18/2020 William E. Greehey Director 70,000 $6.14 $430,073 03/19/2020 Robert J. Munch Director 4,000 $7.77 $31,072 03/19/2020 William Grady Rosier Director 25,000 $7.29 $182,248 03/17/2020 Bradley C. Barron CEO & President 2,000 $8.48 $16,951 03/31/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $7.44 $14,880

And Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX), the #17 largest holding among components of the MLP ETF (MLPA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,340,654 worth of SHLX, which represents approximately 2.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SHLX is detailed in the table below:

SHLX — last trade: $13.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 James J. Bender Director 10,000 $16.90 $169,000 03/03/2020 Rob L. Jones Director 15,000 $16.57 $248,550 03/12/2020 Lori M. Muratta See Remarks 2,310 $10.52 $24,301 03/18/2020 Shawn J. Carsten See Remarks 8,000 $7.58 $60,680 03/18/2020 Lori M. Muratta See Remarks 10,000 $7.04 $70,400 04/01/2020 Pipeline Co LP Shell 11,029,412 $27.20 $300,000,006

