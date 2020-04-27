This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - MLPA

NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), which makes up 2.58% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,601,483 worth of NS, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NS:
NS — last trade: $10.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2019
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|527,426
|$28.44
|$14,999,995
|12/23/2019
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|1,500
|$26.19
|$39,285
|03/10/2020
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|5,000
|$12.35
|$61,750
|03/10/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$11.56
|$23,120
|03/10/2020
|William Grady Rosier
|Director
|25,000
|$12.97
|$324,250
|03/10/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|200,000
|$12.24
|$2,447,927
|03/12/2020
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|5,000
|$11.12
|$55,625
|03/12/2020
|Mary Rose Brown
|EVP & CAO
|3,510
|$11.40
|$39,999
|03/12/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|85,000
|$11.72
|$995,894
|03/12/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$12.13
|$24,260
|03/13/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$11.20
|$22,400
|03/10/2020
|Robert J. Munch
|Director
|4,000
|$13.73
|$54,934
|03/13/2020
|William B. Burnett
|Director
|4,265
|$10.92
|$46,575
|03/18/2020
|Mary Rose Brown
|EVP & CAO
|6,645
|$6.02
|$39,992
|03/18/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|70,000
|$6.14
|$430,073
|03/19/2020
|Robert J. Munch
|Director
|4,000
|$7.77
|$31,072
|03/19/2020
|William Grady Rosier
|Director
|25,000
|$7.29
|$182,248
|03/17/2020
|Bradley C. Barron
|CEO & President
|2,000
|$8.48
|$16,951
|03/31/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$7.44
|$14,880
And Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX), the #17 largest holding among components of the MLP ETF (MLPA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,340,654 worth of SHLX, which represents approximately 2.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SHLX is detailed in the table below:
SHLX — last trade: $13.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|James J. Bender
|Director
|10,000
|$16.90
|$169,000
|03/03/2020
|Rob L. Jones
|Director
|15,000
|$16.57
|$248,550
|03/12/2020
|Lori M. Muratta
|See Remarks
|2,310
|$10.52
|$24,301
|03/18/2020
|Shawn J. Carsten
|See Remarks
|8,000
|$7.58
|$60,680
|03/18/2020
|Lori M. Muratta
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$7.04
|$70,400
|04/01/2020
|Pipeline Co LP Shell
|11,029,412
|$27.20
|$300,000,006
