This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DLN

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,918,271 worth of PSX, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $73.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $75.63 $378,156 05/05/2020 Gary Kramer Adams Director 1,250 $76.40 $95,499

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #90 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,654,583 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:

OXY — last trade: $13.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/08/2019 William R. Klesse Director 12,000 $39.31 $471,720 11/19/2019 William R. Klesse Director 6,000 $38.09 $228,540 11/26/2019 Bob Shearer Director 5,000 $38.96 $194,800 12/06/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $38.82 $388,200 03/04/2020 Elisse B. Walter Director 3,758 $33.21 $124,803 03/06/2020 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $27.44 $137,200 03/13/2020 William R. Klesse Director 20,000 $11.81 $236,200 03/26/2020 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 10,000 $13.42 $134,200

