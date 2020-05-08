This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DLN

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,918,271 worth of PSX, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:
PSX — last trade: $73.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$75.63
|$378,156
|05/05/2020
|Gary Kramer Adams
|Director
|1,250
|$76.40
|$95,499
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #90 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,654,583 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:
OXY — last trade: $13.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|12,000
|$39.31
|$471,720
|11/19/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|6,000
|$38.09
|$228,540
|11/26/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|5,000
|$38.96
|$194,800
|12/06/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$38.82
|$388,200
|03/04/2020
|Elisse B. Walter
|Director
|3,758
|$33.21
|$124,803
|03/06/2020
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$27.44
|$137,200
|03/13/2020
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|20,000
|$11.81
|$236,200
|03/26/2020
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|10,000
|$13.42
|$134,200
