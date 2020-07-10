This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIV

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 2.53% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,272,816 worth of T, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:

T — last trade: $29.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/04/2020 Stephen J. Luczo Director 100,000 $37.60 $3,760,380 04/22/2020 Stephen J. Luczo Director 36,000 $29.38 $1,057,579 04/24/2020 Geoffrey Y. Yang Director 6,754 $29.39 $198,466

