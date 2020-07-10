This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIV

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 2.53% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,272,816 worth of T, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:
T — last trade: $29.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/04/2020
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|100,000
|$37.60
|$3,760,380
|04/22/2020
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|36,000
|$29.38
|$1,057,579
|04/24/2020
|Geoffrey Y. Yang
|Director
|6,754
|$29.39
|$198,466
