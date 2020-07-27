Markets
This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DHS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which makes up 0.07% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $531,564 worth of NHI, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NHI:

NHI — last trade: $59.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/17/2020 Robert T. Webb Director 4,622 $43.17 $199,548
03/23/2020 W. Andrew Adams Director 27,000 $36.16 $976,320
05/13/2020 Robert G. Adams Director 425 $48.36 $20,553

And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #162 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $358,531 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:

SNV — last trade: $20.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2020 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $26.86 $134,300
03/09/2020 Kessel D. Stelling Chairman & CEO 10,000 $23.30 $233,000
03/09/2020 John L. Stallworth Director 2,200 $22.63 $49,786
03/09/2020 Kevin S. Blair President and COO 4,413 $22.63 $99,866
03/10/2020 Stephen T. Butler Director 2,120 $23.73 $50,308

