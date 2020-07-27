This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DHS

National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which makes up 0.07% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $531,564 worth of NHI, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NHI:
NHI — last trade: $59.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/17/2020
|Robert T. Webb
|Director
|4,622
|$43.17
|$199,548
|03/23/2020
|W. Andrew Adams
|Director
|27,000
|$36.16
|$976,320
|05/13/2020
|Robert G. Adams
|Director
|425
|$48.36
|$20,553
And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #162 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $358,531 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:
SNV — last trade: $20.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2020
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$26.86
|$134,300
|03/09/2020
|Kessel D. Stelling
|Chairman & CEO
|10,000
|$23.30
|$233,000
|03/09/2020
|John L. Stallworth
|Director
|2,200
|$22.63
|$49,786
|03/09/2020
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and COO
|4,413
|$22.63
|$99,866
|03/10/2020
|Stephen T. Butler
|Director
|2,120
|$23.73
|$50,308
