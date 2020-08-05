Markets
DES

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 1.49% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,092,136 worth of CC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:

CC — last trade: $19.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Richard H. Brown Director 7,500 $14.06 $105,450
03/13/2020 E. Bryan Snell President, Titanium Tech 11,000 $10.15 $111,650
05/07/2020 Mark Newman Senior VP & COO 2,500 $11.62 $29,048

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #37 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,535,987 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:

HI — last trade: $30.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $28.50 $28,500
02/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $28.88 $28,878
02/19/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $26.25 $26,250
02/26/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $25.43 $50,860
02/26/2020 Tom Johnson Director 2,000 $24.96 $49,920
02/28/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $23.00 $23,000
03/03/2020 F. Joseph Loughrey Director 10,000 $22.23 $222,300
03/03/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $22.49 $44,978
03/05/2020 Michael M. Jones 8,700 $22.96 $199,752
03/10/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $20.75 $20,750
03/11/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $20.06 $40,128
03/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $20.86 $20,860
03/12/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $18.19 $36,380
03/13/2020 Kristina A. Cerniglia Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $17.52 $35,040
03/13/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 5,000 $17.03 $85,130
03/18/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $15.03 $30,060
03/12/2020 Michael M. Jones 3,000 $17.78 $53,328

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DES CC HI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular