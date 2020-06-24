This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DES

Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), which makes up 0.43% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,065,686 worth of NAVI, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NAVI:
NAVI — last trade: $7.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2020
|Laura S. Unger
|Director
|3,000
|$7.25
|$21,750
|05/04/2020
|Mark L. Heleen
|EVP, CLO & Secretary
|7,250
|$6.77
|$49,092
|05/13/2020
|Frederick Arnold
|Director
|6,500
|$6.66
|$43,287
And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #53 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,710,639 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:
HI — last trade: $26.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$28.50
|$28,500
|02/10/2020
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance
|1,000
|$28.88
|$28,878
|02/19/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$26.25
|$26,250
|02/26/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$25.43
|$50,860
|02/26/2020
|Tom Johnson
|Director
|2,000
|$24.96
|$49,920
|02/28/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$23.00
|$23,000
|03/03/2020
|F. Joseph Loughrey
|Director
|10,000
|$22.23
|$222,300
|03/03/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$22.49
|$44,978
|03/05/2020
|Michael M. Jones
|8,700
|$22.96
|$199,752
|03/10/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$20.75
|$20,750
|03/11/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$20.06
|$40,128
|03/10/2020
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance
|1,000
|$20.86
|$20,860
|03/12/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|2,000
|$18.19
|$36,380
|03/13/2020
|Kristina A. Cerniglia
|Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$17.52
|$35,040
|03/13/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$17.03
|$85,130
|03/18/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|2,000
|$15.03
|$30,060
|03/12/2020
|Michael M. Jones
|3,000
|$17.78
|$53,328
