This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DES

Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), which makes up 0.43% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,065,686 worth of NAVI, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NAVI:

NAVI — last trade: $7.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2020 Laura S. Unger Director 3,000 $7.25 $21,750 05/04/2020 Mark L. Heleen EVP, CLO & Secretary 7,250 $6.77 $49,092 05/13/2020 Frederick Arnold Director 6,500 $6.66 $43,287

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #53 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,710,639 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:

HI — last trade: $26.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $28.50 $28,500 02/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $28.88 $28,878 02/19/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $26.25 $26,250 02/26/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $25.43 $50,860 02/26/2020 Tom Johnson Director 2,000 $24.96 $49,920 02/28/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $23.00 $23,000 03/03/2020 F. Joseph Loughrey Director 10,000 $22.23 $222,300 03/03/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $22.49 $44,978 03/05/2020 Michael M. Jones 8,700 $22.96 $199,752 03/10/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $20.75 $20,750 03/11/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $20.06 $40,128 03/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $20.86 $20,860 03/12/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $18.19 $36,380 03/13/2020 Kristina A. Cerniglia Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $17.52 $35,040 03/13/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 5,000 $17.03 $85,130 03/18/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $15.03 $30,060 03/12/2020 Michael M. Jones 3,000 $17.78 $53,328

