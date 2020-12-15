Markets
ARCC

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 46.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 12.41% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,350,063 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $16.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/11/2020 Michael K. Parks Director 7,500 $14.26 $106,950
09/11/2020 Eric B. Siegel Director 1,816 $14.50 $26,332
09/14/2020 Michael Lewis Smith Co-President 35,000 $14.25 $498,750
10/30/2020 Joshua M. Bloomstein General Counsel, VP & Sec. 5,000 $13.78 $68,890
10/28/2020 R. Kipp Deveer Chief Executive Officer 75,000 $13.98 $1,048,500

And FS KKR Capital Corp II (Symbol: FSKR), the #4 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,349,151 worth of FSKR, which represents approximately 5.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSKR is detailed in the table below:

FSKR — last trade: $17.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/01/2020 Barbara Adams Director 925 $17.23 $15,942
11/30/2020 Brian R. Ford Director 1,600 $17.59 $28,144

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCC FSKR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular