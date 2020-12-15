This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 46.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 12.41% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,350,063 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $16.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/11/2020 Michael K. Parks Director 7,500 $14.26 $106,950 09/11/2020 Eric B. Siegel Director 1,816 $14.50 $26,332 09/14/2020 Michael Lewis Smith Co-President 35,000 $14.25 $498,750 10/30/2020 Joshua M. Bloomstein General Counsel, VP & Sec. 5,000 $13.78 $68,890 10/28/2020 R. Kipp Deveer Chief Executive Officer 75,000 $13.98 $1,048,500

And FS KKR Capital Corp II (Symbol: FSKR), the #4 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,349,151 worth of FSKR, which represents approximately 5.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSKR is detailed in the table below:

FSKR — last trade: $17.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/01/2020 Barbara Adams Director 925 $17.23 $15,942 11/30/2020 Brian R. Ford Director 1,600 $17.59 $28,144

