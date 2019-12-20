This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 9.65% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,176,660 worth of FSK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $6.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2019
|Richard I. Goldstein
|Director
|5,000
|$5.75
|$28,775
|08/14/2019
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Chief Investment Officer
|10,000
|$5.65
|$56,500
|09/09/2019
|Michael J. Hagan
|Director
|42,100
|$5.95
|$250,491
|11/12/2019
|Richard I. Goldstein
|Director
|5,000
|$5.96
|$29,800
|11/20/2019
|Osagie O. Imasogie
|Director
|16,575
|$6.04
|$100,113
|11/20/2019
|Brian Gerson
|Co-President
|10,000
|$6.01
|$60,100
|11/22/2019
|Barbara Adams
|Director
|4,000
|$6.09
|$24,349
|11/19/2019
|Brian R. Ford
|Director
|7,000
|$5.99
|$41,930
|11/18/2019
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Co-President & CIO
|10,000
|$5.92
|$59,233
And Apollo Investment Corporation (Symbol: AINV), the #8 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,178,049 worth of AINV, which represents approximately 4.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AINV is detailed in the table below:
AINV — last trade: $17.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2019
|Howard Widra
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,000
|$16.47
|$247,050
|11/08/2019
|Elliot Stein Jr.
|Director
|6,684
|$16.46
|$110,019
