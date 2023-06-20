This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 54.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 16.95% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $105,871,328 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:
ARCC — last trade: $18.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2023
|Penelope F. Roll
|Chief Financial Officer
|6,000
|$17.47
|$104,820
|05/02/2023
|Michael Kort Schnabel
|Co-President
|15,000
|$17.84
|$267,600
And Pennantpark Investment Corporation (Symbol: PNNT), the #24 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,892,115 worth of PNNT, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNNT is detailed in the table below:
PNNT — last trade: $5.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|30,000
|$5.61
|$168,423
|02/13/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|25,000
|$5.73
|$143,198
|02/17/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|27,000
|$5.75
|$155,226
|03/09/2023
|Jose A. Briones
|Director
|8,930
|$5.60
|$50,008
|05/15/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|25,000
|$5.37
|$134,155
|05/12/2023
|Jose A. Briones
|Director
|9,560
|$5.22
|$49,903
|05/15/2023
|Richard T. Allorto Jr.
|CFO and Treasurer
|10,000
|$5.35
|$53,500
|05/16/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|21,000
|$5.42
|$113,837
|05/17/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|23,000
|$5.53
|$127,270
|05/18/2023
|Arthur H. Penn
|Chairman and CEO
|24,000
|$5.59
|$134,225
|06/02/2023
|Samuel L. Katz
|Director
|25,000
|$5.51
|$137,650
|06/09/2023
|Samuel L. Katz
|Director
|8,000
|$5.86
|$46,876
