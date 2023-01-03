This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 49.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 4.30% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,949,637 worth of PSEC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $6.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/07/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 2,650 $7.35 $19,478 09/07/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $7.35 $14,700 09/26/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $6.55 $13,100 11/11/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 4,250 $7.51 $31,909

And Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), the #8 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $22,542,271 worth of BXSL, which represents approximately 4.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL is detailed in the table below:

BXSL — last trade: $22.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 4,035 $24.11 $97,287 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 3,481 $24.08 $83,833 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 5,549 $24.06 $133,535 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 19,181 $24.03 $460,951 11/21/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 9,654 $23.92 $230,963 11/21/2022 Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer 3,359 $23.83 $80,045

