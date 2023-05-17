This Entertainment Stock Is Still Growing Like Crazy

Investors weren't impressed by Topgolf Callaway's (NYSE: MODG) first-quarter results, partly because corporate customers are cutting back on spending. But management continues to grow the company impressively and long-term the growth of the company is intact. Travis Hoium covers the most important part of the results in the video below.

