This Easy Shopping Hack Saved Me 25% on a Big Online Purchase

While I still do some of my shopping in person, I do a lot of shopping online. It's convenient, saves time, and gives me a chance to research what I'm getting before spending my money.

When shopping online, I go out of my way to use promo codes. Many big retailers offer them, and taking advantage of them could reduce your shopping bill and make it easier to stick to your budget.

As more stores make it easier to place orders online, it's become my preferred method of shopping. I don't have to deal with crowds, keep track of store hours, or drive long distances.

Another benefit to online shopping is that many major retailers offer fast shipping. That means I can still get what I need within a few days -- without leaving the house.

Sometimes, free shipping is available, which is also a big win for my bank account.

Promo codes can help you keep more money in your pocket

Are you a big fan of online shopping?

The No. 1 money-saving hack I would pass on to any online shopper is to use promo codes. Always check to see if a discount code is available before you complete your order.

Many big retailers offer coupon codes, so it's easy to save money on your orders. So why pay full price if you can avoid it?

You may be wondering where to find these codes. Sometimes I receive promo codes in email marketing messages. Other times, I have to seek out codes on my own -- but it's easy to do.

You can easily use coupon apps or browser extensions to find available codes for your favorite retailers. Another option is to use websites like RetailMeNot to track down codes.

How I saved $50 with an online promo code

Recently, I planned to make a $200 purchase online. I spent a few moments digging through available promo codes. The code I had in my email and the one advertised all over the brand's website wasn't the best deal out there.

But I quickly found a code that offered even more savings -- worth 25% off my purchase.

With this code, I was able to get a discount of $50. Instead of paying $200, my purchase cost me $150. The best part is it took about five minutes to find the best code.

Take steps to maximize your savings online

I also recommend looking for ways to maximize the savings that you get.

If you use cash back apps or browser extensions, you may be able to earn cash back on your purchase while also using a promo code.

Before I made my purchase, I activated my Rakuten account to earn 3% cash back. With Rakuten, my earnings are saved in my account, and I receive payments quarterly. My current Rakuten balance is around $45 -- so that will be a nice extra check coming my way.

Before checking out, it's also an excellent idea to consider how you plan to pay for your order. By using cash back credit cards, you can earn valuable rewards. Look at the cards in your wallet and figure out which card is the best to use to maximize the rewards you earn.

Don't skip out on promo codes

You're missing out if you're not using promo codes when shopping online. These discount codes are easy to find and use and could help you save money.

As you save more money, you'll be able to put extra money towards other financial goals -- like paying off debt or building your savings.

For additional ways to save money, review our personal finance resources.

