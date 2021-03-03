This E-Commerce Giant Grew its Full-Year Revenue by Almost 100%

In this video, I will be talking about SEA Limited (NYSE: SE) Q4 earnings report. Sea is an e-commerce, gaming, and fintech giant exploding in Southeast Asia. Even though Sea hits three markets, most of its revenue comes from only two (e-commerce and gaming).



My 5 Favorite things about their earnings:

For FY 2020, SEA Limited saw a 101% year-over-year revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA was profitable in FY 2020, compared to a loss in FY 2019. Their main game, FreeFire, is still showing strong popularity in South East Asia, Latin American, and India. Announced plans to create an artificial intelligence lab and capital acquisition segment. Strong Guidance for FY 2021.

