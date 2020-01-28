By Brett Owens

LetaEURtms be honest: our lives would be much easier if we could just buy the typical S&P 500 stock, get the 7%+ dividends we need for retirement, and call it a day. Trouble is, the popular kids only pay high yields when the marketaEURtms in flames!

Like Pfizer (PFE), which yields a ho-hum 3.8% now. But if youaEURtmd bought when stocks bottomed during the financial crisis, youaEURtmd be sitting on a cash machine: back then (March 2009), PfizeraEURtms payout shot up to an incredible 11%!

PfizeraEURtms (Very) Temporary 11% Yield



Of course, you needed quick reflexes and nerves of steel to lock in that yield before it vanished in the rebound. Luckily, IaEURtmve found a way (three ways, actually) to grab big 7% payouts much more peacefully. More on those in a moment.

DonaEURtmt Let Desperation Ruin Your Retirement

These days, weaEURtmre faced with the opposite situation of March aEURtm09: yields are in the basement and stocks are soaring, driving desperate retirees (and near-retirees) to roll the dice on wobbly high-yielders like CenturyLink (CTL).

ItaEURtms easy to see why: the telco boasts a fat 6.8% yield right now.

But that outsized yield doesnaEURtmt tell you that the company slashed its payout in half last year. Over the past three years, the stock has plunged 42%aEUR"while the S&P 500 went 47% in the other direction!

A High Price to Pay for a 6.8% Yield



Dividend disasters like this are why I launched my Contrarian Income Report service in mid-2015. We go one step beyond the mainstream stocks everyone is obsessed with to dig up safe 7%+ dividend payers with price upside, too!

True to its mission, Contrarian Income Report has notched 12% annualized total returns since launch, with most of that gain in dividend cash: as I write, the 17 stocks and funds in our portfolio yield 7.1%.

REITs: Retirement Income Done Right

High-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been a big part of that performance. Heck, youaEURtmll double the S&P 500aEURtms yield just by swapping your sub-2%-yielders for the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), payer of a 3.3% dividend now.

But buying the aEURoedumbaEUR ETF still only gets you less than halfway to the 7% minimum youaEURtmd need to finance your retirement.

Not good enough. (By the way, I say 7% is a minimum because itaEURtmll get you $35,000 in dividend income on a $500K nest egg, which could be enough to let you retire on dividends alone.)

The other problem with REITs these days is, even though IaEURtmm still finding bargains for my Contrarian Income Report members, the truth is, deals are thin on the ground, as REITs have paced the market higher in the last year:

REITs Roar, Deals Disappear



But donaEURtmt worry, there is still one place you can grab big 7%+ REIT dividends at a discount. ItaEURtms an obscure corner of the market few people ever bother to check. IaEURtmm talking about closed-end funds (CEFs), including the five specific names (and three aEURoebest betsaEUR) weaEURtmll get to in a moment.

First, let me explain why CEFs offer you a great shot at 7% dividends (with upside) in this bubbly market.

aEURoeLike Buying 7 Months Ago, but With a 7% DividendaEUR

CEFs are similar to ETFsaEUR"you can buy and sell them on the market, just like regular stocks; they give us three other critical advantages, too:

Big dividends: There are around 500 CEFs in existence, and their average yield is 7%, the minimum we need for a secure our aEURoedividends-onlyaEUR retirement.

Big discounts: CEFs often trade for less than the value of their portfolios. Called the discount to net asset value (NAV), this situation only exists with CEFs. So if you bought a CEF trading at a 7% discount, like the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) below, it would be like buying the typical REIT seven months ago, but with a gaudy 7% dividend!

Expert managementaEUR"for free: Unlike ETFs, CEFs are actively managed. And weaEURtmre often aEURoecompedaEUR for these prosaEURtm fees, because if a CEF trades at, say, a 7% discount and the fees are 2.1%, theyaEURtmre covered by the discountaEUR"and basically thrown into the deal!

By the way, you can forget what youaEURtmve heard about humans not being able to beat the index: when you dive into areas like REITs, preferred stocks and high-yield bonds, managers who lose to their index are the exception, not the rule.

IaEURtmll show you that outperformance in action in a moment. First, let me roll out the five REIT-owning CEFs I want to share with you todayaEUR"then weaEURtmll cut this down to a aEURoeshortlistaEUR of the three best funds on this list.

5 Ways to Buy REITs at a Discount



Right away, we can see that each of these funds trades at a nice discount to NAV. And youaEURtmre getting serious performance for your money here, too, with each posting at least a 7% five-year annualized return.

And remember when I said it was a snap for human managers to outrun their benchmarks in markets like REITs? Check this out:

REIT CEFs Cruise Past Their Benchmark



I know thereaEURtms a lot going on in this chart, but the upshot is that four out of five of the funds above did just that, with the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) only trailing VNQ by a nose.

These 2 Laggards DonaEURtmt Make the Cut

That leads me straight into the real meat of this article: weaEURtmre going to cut this group of five CEFs down to the top three. And weaEURtmll start by cutting our lone underperformer, RNP.

ThataEURtms not the only reason why itaEURtms getting the axe: RNP also sports the smallest discount of our quintet (potentially capping our upside) and a 6.2% dividend, well short of our 7% target.

Next, letaEURtms dispatch RIF, whose big discount might also tempt you. But a big discount is useless unless management has a plan to close it, and RIFaEURtms crew hasnaEURtmt done that:

RIFaEURtms Never-Ending Sale



Now, management wants to transform RIF into a commercial-mortgage lender, and plans to ask shareholders to vote on the change. If it doesnaEURtmt get the go-ahead, RMR Funds says it will likely have to cut RIFaEURtms dividend, which is already the second-lowest yielder on our list (only RNPaEURtms is lower).

Verdict? I see no reason to buy into RIFaEURtms endless sale, especially with the fund aiming to move away from the CEF structure (and/or potentially cutting its dividend).

The Final 3

So where does that leave us?

With a three-fund aEURoemini-portfolioaEUR of AWP, RQI and JRS. Their average dividends are right on our 7% target, plus they boast a nice 8% average dividend and 8.1% average return on NAV between them, too.

That 8%-off deal let us grab top-quality REITs like warehouse operator Prologis (PLD) and senior-care-center operator Welltower (WELL), both top holdings of AWP, at a nice markdown.

Finally, weaEURtmre getting a dose of steady preferred shares to add ballast to our REITs, thanks to RQIaEURtms preferred holdings (14% of the portfolio) and JRSaEURtms preferred stocks (40% of the portfolio).

NEW: 4X Your Dividends With My aEURoePerfect Income PortfolioaEUR

A 7% dividend is great, but what if I told you IaEURtmd found a proven way to boost that yield to 8%?

In other words, if you hold the typical investoraEURtms stock portfolio, youaEURtmd be yielding right around 2% today. But you could increase your income 4-TIMES just by swapping your middling S&P 500 names for the diversified picks in my new aEURoePerfect Income Portfolio.aEUR

ItaEURtms hard to understate what a difference that could make: on a $500K nest egg, a $10,000 income stream becomes $40,000. Got $750K? Great! Your sorry $15,000 income becomes $60,000!A

And on it goes.

We havenaEURtmt even talked about the upside. If you followed the simple strategy behind this breakthrough portfolio, hereaEURtms what would have happened to your cash in the last decade:

DonaEURtmt wait another minute. Go right here to get full details on my aEURoePerfect Income Portfolio,aEUR including my complete 4X-income strategy and the names and tickers of each cash-spinning pick inside.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.