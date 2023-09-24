This Dividend Stock Is Outperforming in 2023. Is it Still a Good Buy?

The overall real estate sector is flat so far in 2023, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ). However, industrial real estate company STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is a notable outperformer, with shares up by about 15% year-to-date. Is this a smart way to invest in the industrial real estate market, or should you look elsewhere?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sep. 21, 2023. The video was published on Sep. 22, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Stag Industrial

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stag Industrial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stag Industrial and Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.