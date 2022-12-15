This Dividend Stock Is a Good Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

Dividend stocks come in all shapes and sizes, but their ability to pay and raise their payout is what matters at the end of the day. There might not be a more resilient dividend stock than payment technology company Visa (NYSE: V). The company doesn't have a decades-long track record like some other popular dividend names, but Visa makes up for it in other ways.

Visa's profitability, dominance in its industry, and stellar balance sheet combine to make it a dividend stock you can hold through virtually every economy, market, or crisis you can think of. Need more convincing? Kick back and read on.

Absurdly awesome cash flows

Visa is a payment services company; its network connects merchants to banks, enabling transactions when you swipe your payment card at the store or gas station or use it online. Think of payment networks as the highways that connect our cities and the transactions as the cars going from place to place. Instead of a toll, Visa charges a small fee, a percentage of each transaction its network supports. Visa powers roughly 40% of the world's card transactions, the most of any brand.

You can see below that Visa has grown like clockwork over time, averaging 11% annual revenue growth over the past decade. Operating profits have increased by 12% on average, which means revenue is growing faster than expenses. It makes sense -- Visa's payment network has been built and doesn't need huge investments to maintain.

Visa's profitability sets it apart from most businesses; you will have difficulty finding a company doing $29 billion in annual revenue and converting 60% of it to free cash flow. The business is also very durable because people spend money daily. Sure, a recession might hurt spending some. Still, you can see how Visa's drop in revenue during COVID-19, a singularly terrible event that ground the economy to a halt, looks like a blip in the long-term chart above.

It might be the ideal dividend growth stock

Admittedly, you might not jump on Visa if your goal is maximizing dividend income today. After all, Visa's dividend yield is just 0.8% at the current share price. But listen up if you have a longer time horizon: Visa's dividend has increased by an average of 21% annually over the past decade.

Visa has grown so fast over the years that the company's dividend payout ratio is still just 18% of its cash profits despite repeatedly significant increases. Growth can get harder as numbers increase, so Visa's growth will likely slow. However, Visa should have plenty of ammo for years of double-digit dividend growth. Analysts believe the company's earnings per share (EPS) will average 15% annual growth over the next three to five years, so this growth story isn't over.

The stock's on sale today

The bear market hasn't been fun, but the deals it creates are a silver lining that investors should take advantage of. Visa has averaged a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 33 during the past decade but trades at a P/E of about 25 today. Even after bouncing off its lows of the year, the stock is still trading about 25% below the valuation that's been typical for it in the past.

To put it another way, Visa trades at a slight premium to the broader market, despite having a superior growth outlook (the market averages 10% growth historically) and much higher profit margins. Investors are getting a dividend that survived a global pandemic and could grow at double digits for the foreseeable future.

10 stocks we like better than Visa

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Visa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.