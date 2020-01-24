By Brett Owens

Dividends are the surest, safest building block of a comfortable retirement. And you neednaEURtmt just aEURoesettleaEUR for retiring on dividends. You can even pick dividend stocks thataEURtmll double your money or better, too.

All you need is a little quality.

WhataEURtms is aEURoeQualityaEUR?

Quality isnaEURtmt some nebulous idea. ItaEURtms a aEURoefactor,aEUR and itaEURtms defined by a set of attributes or characteristics that the Wall Street aEURoequantsaEUR are increasingly affectionate for.

Factor-based investing has become quite the rage in recent years. ItaEURtms a way to slice and dice the stock market by numbers. Yield, value, momentum, and other metrics are the ingredients. Money managers mix aEUR~em together with the goal of a market-beating meal.

The definition of quality can change from provider to provider, but to get an idea, hereaEURtms how S&P Dow Jones IndicesaEUR"which is responsible for the S&P 500 and numerous other indicesaEUR"determines quality:

Return on equity (ROE): Indicator of a companyaEURtms profitability. ROE is computed as (trailing 12-month earnings per share/book value).

Accruals ratio: Indicator of a companyaEURtms operating performance. It is computed as (change of net operating asset over past 1-year/average of net operating assets over past two-year period).

Financial leverage ratio: Indicator of a companyaEURtms capability in meeting its financing obligations. It is computed as (total debt/book value).

A focus on quality alone can make a stock portfolio more durable over time and improve returns. Meshing quality and dividends, however, can really add a jolt to performance. These are two factors that play very well together.

These Numbers DonaEURtmt Lie

As Wall Street intensifies its focus on factor investing, the research community keeps finding increasingly more data revealing the strength of a quality-dividends tag team.

Consider this analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compares quality and high dividends against numerous indexes, including the S&P 500 and Dividend Aristocrats:

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC data from 12/1994-12/2018

The major takeaways? For one, every dividend-oriented strategy outperformed the S&P 500 in overall and risk-adjusted returns. But leading the way was quality + dividends, which outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 5 percentage points annually.

Better still: aEURoeThe quality and dividend strategy held up relatively well in all market environments, with an average monthly excess return of 0.28%, which was the highest among all the strategies.aEUR

Yield + Quality > Yield + The Rest

Factor Research produced a report in 2018 studying six different factorsaEUR"dividend yield, value, momentum, quality, growth and dividend growthaEUR"from 2001 through 2017. This study tinkered a bit by studying long-short portfolios and comparing a combination of each factor plus dividend yield versus just dividend yield.

HereaEURtms a look at the best chart of the bunch:

For what itaEURtms worth, every combination produced better risk-return ratios than dividend yield alone. But high yielders with strong ROE and low debt-to-equity (quality) were both the most consistent and rewarding:

WisdomTree (WETF), which has made a name on its international funds, dug into a slightly different dividend themeaEUR"dividend growthaEUR"paired with equity, across both U.S. and international stocks.

aEURoeA key to lighting a fire under dividend growthaEUR"future dividend growth, not past growthaEUR"is high return on equity (ROE),aEUR WisdomTreeaEURtms research claims.

The evidence it finds when examining its quality international dividend growth index is somewhat compelling. The implied dividend growth and payout ratio arenaEURtmt breathtaking, but it also has a massive yield advantage. aEURoeThe MSCI USA Index, yielding barely 2%, would need to grow rapidly for years on end to catch up.aEUR

The case for applying quality to dividend yield internationally, however, is crystal clear:

Yes, WisdomTree is selling its own product here. These indices are attached to three of its funds: the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) and the WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DHDG).

But it finds what so many other researchers are discovering: that the quality factor boosts every strategy itaEURtms applied to, including dividends.

The Cream Rises to the Top

What kinds of stocks make the grade, fulfilling the dividend-and-quality mandate?

T. Rowe Price (TROW, 2.3%): The investment manager has more than $1.2 trillion in assets under its umbrella, and a bulletproof balance sheet to boot. It currently boasts $2.2 billion in cash against a mere $146 million in debt.

Lockheed Martin (LMT, 2.3%): The defense contractor is responsible for military weapons such as F-35 Lightning fighter jets, Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter and Trident ballistic missiles. Its return on equity is frequently in the triple digits, and currently sits at 242.4%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO, 2.9%): Cisco has long been a leader in networking and telecommunications equipment, though itaEURtms trying to modernize by adding arms such as cybersecurity. It has plenty of ammunition, with $8.4 billion more in cash than it has in debt.

These three high quality dividend stocks have all beaten the broader market in recent years:

Dividend + Quality Beats Mr. Market



aEURoePerfectaEUR Retirement Income: Start 2020 By Quadrupling Your Yield

Quality? Absolutely. But high yield? Far from it.

CiscoaEURtms 2.9% yield might be better than what the broader market has to offer, but itaEURtms still a pitiful amount of income. YouaEURtmd need to have millions invested in CSCO to live comfortably off those dividends!

Put aEURoejustaEUR a million bucks in Cisco and youaEURtmve got $29,000 in annual dividend income. ThataEURtms barely above the new minimum wage out here in California!

IaEURtmve long looked for quality factors when selecting income investments for my retirement portfolio, too. However, I explore where these supposedly safe indexes canaEURtmt: away from overcrowded, overpriced blue chipsaEUR"and as a result, IaEURtmm able to target sky-high yields that quality-focused funds will miss every single time.

Remember: ThereaEURtms nothing aEURoesafeaEUR about not making enough income to take care of your most basic needs.

aEURoeSafeaEUR is being able to afford your mortgage, your utilities, and all the extras that are supposed to make your retirement years the happiest ones aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.