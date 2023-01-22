This Dividend King Is Crushing the Market: These 2 Competitors Are Better Buys

Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) has a pretty solid long-term record and has been a big winner during the recent bear market. But Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall think its two competitors, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), are likely to be better investments going forward. They've certainly been better investments over the past several decades. Check out the video below to learn why.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Genuine Parts

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Genuine Parts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.