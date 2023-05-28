This Dividend Growth Darling's Days as a Top Stock Could Be Over

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has created a lot of wealth for investors. And its future looks, well, fine. But there are some very real reasons why that future won't be nearly as bright as the past decade has been. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the reasons investors should have more modest expectations for the next decade.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 28, 2023.

