This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now

Jason Hall
Jeff Santoro
Investors are understandably worried. The economy is facing crushing inflation, and the Fed's efforts to fight it have pushed interest rates up sharply. But this fear has also created opportunity, pushing shares of pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) down 30%, making this Dividend Aristocrat an absolute bargain buy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss this under-the-radar opportunity.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

