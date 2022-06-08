This Day Last Year: Pfizer's Pneumococcal Vaccine Was Approved

(RTTNews) - On this day last year, i.e., June 8, 2021, the FDA approved Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) Prevnar 20 vaccine to prevent pneumonia and invasive disease caused by 20 types of pneumococcal bacteria in adults 18 years of age and older.

The 20 different strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria against which protection is offered include 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F. There are 100 known strains of this bacterium.

In the United States, the above-mentioned 20 strains are estimated to cause up to 250,000 cases of invasive pneumococcal disease, including bacteremia and meningitis, and community-acquired pneumonia and more than 10,000 deaths in adults.

Prevnar 20, a single dose via intramuscular injection, was launched in the U.S. last July, reportedly at a list price of $232 per dose.

In the European Union, this vaccine, under the brand name APEXXNAR, received approval on Feb.15, 2022.

