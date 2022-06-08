Markets
PFE

This Day Last Year: Pfizer's Pneumococcal Vaccine Was Approved

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - On this day last year, i.e., June 8, 2021, the FDA approved Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) Prevnar 20 vaccine to prevent pneumonia and invasive disease caused by 20 types of pneumococcal bacteria in adults 18 years of age and older.

The 20 different strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria against which protection is offered include 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F. There are 100 known strains of this bacterium.

In the United States, the above-mentioned 20 strains are estimated to cause up to 250,000 cases of invasive pneumococcal disease, including bacteremia and meningitis, and community-acquired pneumonia and more than 10,000 deaths in adults.

Prevnar 20, a single dose via intramuscular injection, was launched in the U.S. last July, reportedly at a list price of $232 per dose.

In the European Union, this vaccine, under the brand name APEXXNAR, received approval on Feb.15, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular