This Crypto Token Could Be 3 Days Away From Passing Shiba Inu

What happened

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) was up 11.7% over the past 24 hours. A leader in crypto-based mobile payments, Crypto.com token has surged in interest among investors looking for ways to not only trade, but also generate yield from their crypto investments.

Today's rise is substantially higher than the move of the overall crypto market, up approximately 4% over the past 24 hours.

In fact, this token is the fastest-rising top-15 cryptocurrency by market capitalization at the time of this writing. Investors seeking momentum have that in Crypto.com token today. Most cryptocurrencies, such as rival Shiba Inu, are up, but not to this degree.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Holding today's growth rate for Crypto.com Coin and Shiba Inu steady, CRO could theoretically pass Shiba Inu in value in three days. This is a fast-growing token that has generated a lot of attention of late. As far as momentum goes, Crypto.com Coin appears to have the upper hand over Shiba Inu and most large-cap tokens right now.

Since the beginning of September, Crypto.com Coin is a three-bagger. Shiba Inu's performance has been less impressive, with this token losing nearly half its value over this time frame.

Now, there are a number of catalysts investors point to when it comes to Crypto.com Coin's outperformance. Crypto.com has been one of the leaders in marketing in the crypto space, securing a massive $700 million naming rights deal for what's now known as the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center). Other high-profile marketing deals in F1 and UFC have provided impressive name recognition for this token. Additionally, Matt Damon is doing television advertisements on behalf of Crypto.com, suggesting this is a cryptocurrency that's not afraid to pull out all the stops to make as much noise as possible.

Investors like the mobile payments functionality (crypto-based debit cards and financial services), as well as the yield farming capabilities Crypto.com provides, courtesy of its CRO token. Some may come for the marketing and stay for the yield. In either case, Crypto.com Coin is a token that's certainly outperforming right now.

Now what

It's clear Crypto.com Coin is making a tremendous amount of buzz right now. In the crypto space, filled with flashy tokens and moonshot meme bets, this has turned out to be a good thing. Investors know the Crypto.com name, and are investing in this token.

There's some functionality to Crypto.com Coin, and a reason for investors to hold this token. Those in the yield farming space will note that Crypto.com is a renowned platform that's gaining a lot of traction right now. Sure, there's competition, and the landscape is always shifting. However, this token is also one with a lot of marketing behind the name.

As with any cryptocurrency investment, buying a given token based on the marketing or pizzazz underpinning a name isn't a prudent idea. However, this token is garnering attention among those sophisticated investors as well. Accordingly, this may be a token worth looking at right now, relative to meme coins such as Shiba Inu.

10 stocks we like better than Crypto.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Crypto.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.