This “Crisis-Resistant” Fund Yields 6.7% (and crushed stocks)

Today weaEURtmre going to dive into a corner of the market where 6%+ dividends are everywhere. WhataEURtms more, the funds behind these payouts have crushed the S&P 500 for decadesaEUR"even during the financial crisis.

IaEURtmll also introduce you to a specific fund thataEURtms throwing off a 6.7% payout every month, and should be on any income investoraEURtms radar. More on that shortly.

First, IaEURtmm talking about real estateaEUR"and in particular a group of closed-end funds (CEFs) that hold high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that own properties ranging from seniorsaEURtm homes to cell towers.

Yes, real estateaEUR"the sector at the heart of the subprime-mortgage crisis. That period made a lot of people panic-sell real estate and swear it off for goodaEUR"which is too bad, because these folks went on to miss out on big gains in the rebound.

REITs Have Beaten the Market in the Long Run

If we compare the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), a good proxy for REITs, we see that REITs have risen in price far higher than stocks as a whole over the long term, even with the financial crisis.

Real Estate Is the Clear Winner



The price chart above is how most people look at stocks. But itaEURtms also misleading, especially when it comes to REITs.

ThataEURtms because RWR pays a 3.3% dividend yield, nearly double the payout of the S&P 500. Since price charts donaEURtmt include dividends, the chart above is massively underestimating RWRaEURtms profits. If we look at the total price return, which adds those payouts back in, we see that RWR didnaEURtmt beat SPY by a littleaEUR"it beat it by a lot.

RWR Crushes Stocks



Since its inception in 2001, SPY has given investors less than half the 508% total return RWR has delivered, making RWR one of the best-performing ETFs of all time. But because most brokers donaEURtmt provide total-price-return data (and it isnaEURtmt on Yahoo Finance or Google Finance, either), most folks donaEURtmt know how badly REITs have beaten the broader market.

And keep in mind that the time period weaEURtmre looking at is unusual, since it includes the greatest financial crisis in living memory.

Beating the Market, Even With the Crash

REITs arenaEURtmt extraordinary for doubling the marketaEURtms returns. What really sets them apart is that they outperformed stocks even during the housing crisis!

A Faster Recovery Than Stocks



During the Great Recession of 2007-09, which was caused by housing prices falling by over 60% in some US markets, REITs still recovered faster than stocks, and by the end of 2011 were beating equities by a small margin.

This was even after panic selling in 2009 caused REITs to bottom out much lower than stocksaEUR"which, for a patient REIT investor, was a gift because it allowed them to pocket 80% returns in just two years by buying when the market was selling.

This is a truly amazing fact: when real estate was suffering the biggest financial disaster in nearly a century, it still beat stocks.

A 1-Click Way to Amplify Your REIT Income

This outperformance really boils down to income.

Real estate always provides an income stream, and it can always be valued relative to that income stream. Sure, markets can go crazy, as they did in the 2000s, but with that anchor in income, real estate will always provide cash flow that can help you weather a financial storm. ThataEURtms been a major contributor to REITsaEURtm success, which is why their total returns are so much bigger than their price returns.

So if you really want to crush the market by investing in REITs, it makes sense to maximize your income. And you can do that by choosing a CEF that focuses on REITs and pays out double RWRaEURtms dividend.

Which brings me to the CEF I mentioned off the top: the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Fund (RQI), which yields 6.6% now. RQI is about more than a big dividend. Take a look at this chart:

RQI Leaves the Rest in the Dust



Not only has RQI (in red above) crushed the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)aEUR"in blueaEUR"since its IPO, itaEURtms even beaten RWR (in orange) on a total-return basis. ThataEURtms thanks in part to changes in the fund in the last decade, which have helped RQIaEURtms portfolio explode in value.

RQI Learned From the Crisis



RQI isnaEURtmt the only REIT-focused CEF. With a total of 10 REIT CEFs paying dividends anywhere from 6% to 8.7%, there are lots of options for you to beat the market while getting a bigger income stream.

