This Credit Card Combo Is Perfect for Frequent Flyers

A travel credit card is a smart way for frequent flyers to save money. You can earn points on all your purchases, then use those points to book flights. But to unlock the most savings possible, one travel card usually won't cut it. You need two.

Since most of the best credit cards earn bonus points in certain spending categories, there's an obvious advantage to using two cards. You get more bonus categories, meaning more points, and more free flights.

With so many popular travel cards available, it can be overwhelming to pick one card, let alone two. Fortunately, there's a perfect pair of cards that can work for every frequent flyer: The Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card and the Chase Freedom Flexâ .

Why these credit cards are ideal for frequent flyers

There are multiple reasons this combo of Chase credit cards works so well. Most importantly, you'll earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points. These are some of the most valuable and versatile travel points on the market.

With the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card, you can redeem Ultimate Rewards points at a rate of $0.0125 per point for travel purchases, including any flights you want, through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal. Or you can transfer points to 10 airline loyalty programs, including three U.S. carriers: Southwest, United, and JetBlue. After transferring points, you can book award airfare with that airline.

You won't need to pay much to carry these two cards. The Chase Freedom Flexâ doesn't have an annual fee, and the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card costs just $95 per year. Both cards also have quite a bit of earning potential thanks to big sign-up bonuses and high rewards rates, as listed below.

Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card

80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months

2 points per $1 on travel and dining

5 points per $1 on Lyft rides through March 2022

1 point per $1 on all other purchases

Chase Freedom Flexâ

$200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months

5% back on grocery store purchases your first year using the card (up to a $12,000 spending cap, and excluding Target and Walmart purchases)

5% back on up to $1,500 of combined purchases in bonus categories (which you activate) each quarter

5% back on travel you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards

3% back on dining at restaurants, which also includes takeout orders and purchases through eligible delivery services

3% back on drugstore purchases

1% back on all other purchases

Note: Although the Chase Freedom Flexâ lists its rewards as cash back, it technically earns Ultimate Rewards points. Each $1 in cash back equals 100 points.

When you have multiple Chase credit cards, you can transfer points among them. That means you can transfer points to your Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card to use its travel redemption options, including transfers to airlines and Ultimate Rewards bookings at the special rate of $0.0125 per point.

The value of this Chase credit card combo

Let's look at the rewards you can earn using this credit card combo. Here's a breakdown of how many points you'll have after completing the requirements for each card's sign-up bonus:

Credit card Spending minimum for bonus Points earned on spending minimum* Points earned from sign-up bonus Total points earned (minimum) Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card $4,000 At least 4,000 80,000 84,000 Chase Freedom Flexâ $500 At least 500 20,000 20,500 Combined $4,500 At least 4,500 100,000 104,500

If you get both these cards and complete their bonus requirements, you'll have at least 104,500 points. That's $1,306.25 toward travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards. You could also transfer those points for award airfare bookings and potentially even more value.

In addition to its fantastic upfront value, this combo also offers a lot back on your everyday spending. The key is to always use the card that will earn you the most points on a purchase. Here's how many points you'd earn this way for each type of purchase:

Spending category Card to use Rewards earned per $1 Return on spending (based on travel redemption rate of $0.0125 per point) Grocery stores (first year, up to $12,000) Chase Freedom Flexâ 5 points 6.25% Freedom rotating bonus categories (up to $1,500 per quarter) Chase Freedom Flexâ 5 points 6.25% Lyft rides through March 2022 Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card 5 points 6.25% Travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards Chase Freedom Flexâ 5 points 6.25% Dining Chase Freedom Flexâ 3 points 3.75% Drugstores Chase Freedom Flexâ 3 points 3.75% Travel purchased outside Chase Ultimate Rewards Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card 2 points 2.5% All other purchases Either 1 point 1.25%

You'll have several categories in which you can collect bonus points. With those bonuses and the extra value of using points for travel bookings, you'll get an excellent return on every dollar you spend.

Saving money on every flight

It's hard to beat this combo if you fly often and you want to keep your airline options open. For $95 per year, you'll earn big travel rewards on your spending. When you want to use those rewards, you'll have the option of transferring them to any of several domestic and international airlines, or booking flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards at $0.0125 per point.

