This Could Be a Game Changer for MasterCard's Earnings

MasterCard (NYSE: MA) has taken it on the chin lately with consumers pulling back on spending during the pandemic. One of the company's revenue sources that's taken a disproportional hit has to do with fees related to buyers using cards to buy goods and services outside their home country. On a Motley Fool Live episode recorded on March 3, Fool contributor Matt Frankel discusses how this has impacted this payment processor's results and how these fees could be a game changer for the company if international travel picks up after the vaccine rollout.

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mastercard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matt Frankel: Yeah, I'll finish it off with MasterCard, then I see a question that we could both hit really quick that I think will be really helpful. MasterCard, it's kind of a mixed bag. MasterCard's sales volume is doing pretty well. Their gross dollar volume, which is the money flowing through their payment network, was up 1% year over year in the fourth quarter. That's pretty impressive given that there's a pandemic going on. US growth was even stronger, that was 4% year over year. Here's a cool statistic. There are now 2.75 billion MasterCards in existence, and that's the No. 2. Visa's No. 1; that's up 6% year over year.

Where they really got hit by the pandemic is in the cross-border payments division. If you've ever noticed your credit card might charge a foreign transaction fee, say, if you go overseas and use it or something to that effect, cross-border fee revenue was down 40% year over year. MasterCard's revenue declined 7% year over year in total, and then 40% declining cross-border payments was really what did it.

International travel just isn't a thing right now. They said card-not-present transactions were actually up year over year in cross-border, meaning if you bought something, say, online in France, and had it shipped to you. Those kind of transactions were doing just fine, but it's the card-present transactions that were off more than 60% year over year. I'm surprised it was only off by 60% being how little international travel is going on right now. So MasterCard's quarter was a mixed bag.

They recently announced the payment activity they're seeing earlier in the year. They reported the U.S. retail sales were up over 9% in January, year over year, which is pretty impressive. Switch transaction volume, meaning their payment volumes is still up year over year, through February. Cross-border volumes are still way down, but only about 25% down, not the 40%. So that's starting to slowly come back a little bit more.

That's really the "what to watch" is that cross-border volume. Because if international travel makes a serious comeback in 2021, that would be a game changer for MasterCard's earnings. If the economy strengthens to where it was before the pandemic and cross-border comes back, it's going to be a big driver of growth.

Brian Withers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.