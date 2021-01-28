This Company May Be the Next to Cross the Coronavirus Vaccine Finish Line

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon may grant Emergency Use Authorization to a big pharma company's investigational coronavirus vaccine. And the company doesn't immediately plan to take a profit on sales. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Jan. 22, 2021, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss why you may want to buy shares of this company -- but not for its position in the vaccine race.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Corinne Cardina: Let's talk about a company that has said it does not plan to profit from its vaccine during the pandemic, and that is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). It's going to, once it receives, if and when it receives regulatory clearance, it's going to be selling doses at the exact price that it costs to make. So that may change after the pandemic is under control. But Adria, when can we expect data from Johnson & Johnson's phase 3 trial and how should investors think about this stock in the context of it not even planning to profit from this program?

Adria Cimino: Well, we can expect data probably at the end of the month. That's what they've been saying -- around the end of the month. They even said that if everything is positive and all, they would apply for emergency authorization in February. So, this is really right around the corner. Johnson & Johnson has the advantage that it's a one dose vaccine, can be stored at your normal refrigerator temperatures. So, there are plenty of advantages. But again, they're not going to benefit as far as profit. So the idea is: Is the stock really going to benefit from it? I think that even if they were taking a big profit on it right now, it's not something that J&J would really benefit as much as the clinical stage biotech companies. It's really a vast company with so many products, it's a large market cap. So it doesn't have as much potential to move on smaller news. It doesn't depend on the coronavirus vaccine. If you're looking for share gains based on coronavirus news, I would be very surprised to get them out of J&J. Maybe it will move a little bit with some good news, but it would be nothing like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). I wouldn't expect something like that to happen. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't by Johnson & Johnson. I would say that the reason to buy Johnson & Johnson is for overall growth, and really just long-term overall growth, revenue, net income, share price. They've all grown, generally grown, over the past 10 years. It's also a dividend king -- that means it's raised its annual dividend every year for the past 50 years. Now, the dividend is at $4.04 a share and with a yield of 2.55%. That's something to look at, and I'd say that to invest in Johnson & Johnson would be more for those reasons than for the coronavirus vaccine. That's just a little plus.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.