This Company Is Giving 3 People Rent-Free Housing in Up to 4 Cities for a Year

Whether you rent or own a home, you likely spend a significant portion of your income on housing costs. Many remote workers and self-employed individuals are getting creative about their living situation. Some are moving to areas with a lower cost of living to take advantage of cheaper housing costs, while others are traveling full-time while working remotely.

One company is giving three people rent-free housing in up to four cities for a year. This could be an excellent opportunity for three lucky winners to see what it's like to live in different cities throughout the United States while saving money on housing costs in the process.

Landing is a company that offers flexible renting solutions. Members pay $199 per year and can rent furnished properties in many areas throughout the United States. They don't have to sign a long-term lease agreement or pay security deposits. Instead, renters can give as few as 30 days notice and rent another apartment within Landing's network -- even if it's in a different city. More than 35,000 furnished rentals are available in 200+ cities throughout the country.

This is a unique solution for renters who value flexibility and don't want to commit to yearly leases.

Here's how to enter to win free, flexible rent for a year

Do you want to try your luck at winning rent-free housing? Landing is running the contest from October 19 through November 15. Interested applicants can complete an application and post a 60-second video on social media explaining what 12 months of flexible living would look like for them. They must also include the hashtag #LandingLife.

Members of the Landing team and a panel of journalists who cover travel and flexible living will select the winners. Winners will be announced on December 1, and they will start their journey with Landing in 2022. All winners will share highlights of their experiences on social media throughout the year.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, U.S. citizens, and able to travel within the U.S freely. Winners can bring one guest and a pet, and will be able to live in up to four cities throughout the 12 months.

Landing will cover a year of rent-free housing for three winners -- meaning rental costs, utilities, WiFi, parking costs, and pet fees. All of these fees can add up quickly no matter where in the country you live, so this will give the winners a fantastic way to save money on living expenses.

If you're interested in entering this unique contest, you can do so through November 15.

Tips to make living costs more manageable

If you're not feeling comfortable about the cost of your living expenses, there may be some changes you can make.

Are you paying too much for your rent or mortgage? Experts suggest your housing expenses shouldn't be more than 30% of your net pay (the amount you take home). If you pay more than that for housing and utility costs, you may find it's hard to save extra money or pay for additional expenses when they come up. Additionally, living paycheck to paycheck can be stressful.

Here are some tips to help make living costs more manageable:

Get a side hustle. If you have the time and energy, getting a part-time job can help you boost your income. The more income you have coming in, the easier it will be to pay your bills more comfortably. Not sure what type of work to pick up? Here are seven side hustles you can do from home.

Move to an area with a lower cost of living. Some areas of the country are costly, while others are much more affordable. Moving to a destination with a lower cost of living can help you lower your housing costs. If you're looking for inspiration, these are the most affordable cities in the United States.

Consider renting out a portion of your home. If you're able to, renting out an extra room in your home can reduce your living costs. For this to work well, it's best to live in a desirable location and enjoy living with others.

Eliminate extra expenses and make a budget. Many people don't budget because they assume they're not wasting money. Once you carefully look into your spending habits, you may find that you can trim some costs. By following a budget, you can make sure you're putting your money to good use. This beginner's guide to budgeting is a great place to start.

If you change your living situation to make your living costs more affordable, it's a good idea to set aside the extra money you save each month. Having an emergency fund can help you get out of stressful financial situations. Don't be afraid to start because you think you don't have enough extra money. Even a small emergency fund can be beneficial.

If you don't yet have an emergency fund, we recommend opening a separate savings account to keep your regular spending money separate. Plus, you can earn interest on those funds. For additional tips on how to better manage your money, check out these personal finance resources.

