This Company Has More Net Cash Than Any Other in the World

Investors should aim to buy shares in good companies and hold them for a long time. That means, in addition to reasonable valuations, they should be looking for companies that have the ability to survive well into the future, regardless of changes in the economy, technology, or society.

In this clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 30, Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo reveals his top future-proof company, and one thing that gives it a serious edge over competitors.

Nick Rossolillo: I'm going to go with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Super easy. I think we could talk a lot about internet search and the flexibility of that. I think it's also become apparent that it's very difficult to recreate because of the regulatory scrutiny Alphabet and Google have come under, but nobody has been willing to try to go out and recatalog the internet. Again, I think this one is going to be around for many years in spite of regulatory problems that are probably going to hit it at some point. But here's the real reason why I think Google is still going to be a very healthy business 20 years from now. Correct me if I'm wrong, but to my knowledge, Alphabet has more net cash and investments than anyone else on the planet. Short of having your own printing press like a sovereign nation, I believe Alphabet has more net of debt, almost a $130 billion on their balance sheet, than anyone else out there and maybe they'll solve the printing press problem, too. Maybe they'll get into crypto currency and then they'll have a printing press, too, I don't know. But before that happens, I think that net cash and equivalence is going to be incredibly powerful and Google is going to be around for a really long time as a result. In addition, because of the internet search they're a verb now. Google's a verb. It's that powerful of a business, but that cash is going to be tough to beat.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo owns Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

