This Cheap Stock Is Making Billions in Biotech

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a leading vaccine maker that has already won authorizations in many countries worldwide. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Pharma & Biotech Show," recorded on March 23, Fool.com contributors Taylor Carmichael and Keith Speights discuss why they're bullish on Novavax now.

Taylor Carmichael: I do think over time, conservative, cautious people who are worried about disease, worried about the illness, who like to vaccinate, will vaccinate. I think a combo vaccine is very important, which we've talked about multiple times. I remain very bullish on Novavax. I'm very bullish on this entire sector mainly because it's so cheap, given how much money they're making and how big the opportunity is over the next decade. COVID is not going away. These guys are the leaders, they've already made a huge amount of money and they are P's of one and two. It's just crazy.

Keith Speights: My personal take is Novavax is probably going to win FDA authorization relatively soon, when that happens, I don't know, but relatively. Look, it's clinical data solid. The company has already won authorizations in a lot of other countries, the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, India, South Korea, and that's just a few, there's more. I think we could see a slow uptake in the US like Novavax's seeing in Germany, though I think that there's some similar dynamics, but I think the companies ultimate prospects, it's real fortunes hinge on, first, getting authorization as a booster to other vaccines, so the [inaudible]. Then the development of its COVID/flu combo that you mentioned. I think that's going to be where Novavax can really succeed.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Taylor Carmichael owns Novavax. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

