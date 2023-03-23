This Cash Cow Solar Stock Is Primed for Once-in-a-Decade Growth

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw its profits fall by almost half last year, while the stock trades near its all-time high. Moreover, it's actually really attractive at these prices. So what gives? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down First Solar's huge advantages, including a massive pile of cash, a profitable business model, and a giant backlog of orders it must expand to fill.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 23, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in First Solar. Tyler Crowe has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.