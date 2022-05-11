This Cash Back Website Offers 15% Back This Week Only

Cash back apps and websites make it easy to earn cash when shopping online. And one well-known cash back website is paying out bigger rewards this week. Rakuten, a popular cash back app, lets you earn cash back when you shop online with participating retailers. You'll need to activate offers to earn rewards.

It's worth noting that you won't receive your cash back earnings instantly. Rakuten sends out payments every quarter when accounts reach at least $5 in earnings. If you're a frequent shopper, the money could add up quickly over time.

How much can you earn? Cash back earnings vary by store. However, many popular retailers partner with Rakuten, giving you more opportunities to earn.

Using cash back apps is an easy way to earn money back on purchases you already plan to make. And you can get even more cash back if you use Rakuten to shop this week.

How to earn up to 15% cash back

During Rakuten's Big Give Week, you can earn up to 15% cash back when making eligible purchases with participating retailers. The event runs through May 16, 2022, so you still have time to shop.

Not all retailers are paying out 15%, but many are. Some of the brands offering this cash back rate include:

1-800-Flowers

Adidas

American Eagle Outfitters

Dyson

GameStop

Groupon

HSN

LEGO

Michaels

PetSmart

QVC

Shutterfly

The Children's Place

Walgreens

Is 15% cash back a good deal? Yes, since this is a high earning rate. For example, if you plan to make a $300 purchase with a participating retailer, you could earn $45 in cash back. If you purchased the item without using Rakuten, you'd be missing out on that $45.

If you want to maximize your cash back earnings, think about what purchases you've been meaning to make and check to see if your favorite retailers are participating in this week's event.

How to maximize your earnings and spend less

If you plan to use Rakuten to earn 15% cash back, you may be wondering how to boost your earnings. It may be possible to earn other rewards or save money by taking advantage of deals and discounts.

Here are a few suggestions:

Pay with a rewards credit card. If you have a rewards credit card, use it to pay for your purchase to earn valuable rewards. If you have multiple cards in your wallet, check the earning rates and choose the card that will earn you more.

If you have a rewards credit card, use it to pay for your purchase to earn valuable rewards. If you have multiple cards in your wallet, check the earning rates and choose the card that will earn you more. Check for coupon codes. Many retailers have coupon codes that you can use to save money on your order. You can use coupon apps and websites to find them.

Many retailers have coupon codes that you can use to save money on your order. You can use coupon apps and websites to find them. Don't ignore credit card deals. Some card issuers have retailer-specific deals and offers listed on their website or app. These deals could save you money. For example, the Chase Offers program could help you earn cash back as a statement credit.

If you're new to using tools like Rakuten, check out our best cash back apps list to learn more. The "free money" that you earn could help you boost your savings account balance.

If you're trying to change up your money moves, you're not alone. We're all looking for ways to make our money go further. Check out these personal finance resources for additional tips.

