This Car Company's Stock Is Valued Like Ford Despite Not Delivering Many Vehicles

In this segment of Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 7, Fool contributor Toby Bordelon explains some of the recent fluctuations with Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock.

Toby Bordelon: I've got stock and the market cap here. The stock performance is in the purple. You see, this peak right here this first peak, that's when they announced the SPAC deal. This was the shares of the SPAC.

Everyone got super excited, bid this stock price up. We have not really seen those heights since then except very recently we got close. This is where they were. They had a nice bit of news in November, that Motor Trend award, they raised their estimates, and they told us we had additional reservations. People got excited about the car coming out in production. That's when we achieved this high stock price again at a $90 billion valuation recently. Back down to 72 here.

For comparison, Ford (NYSE: F), I recently got a Ford, Ford is valued at about $77 billion. Lucid which produces very few cars, still valued at around a Ford valuation which produces many cars. Take that into consideration if you're looking at what you want to do.

Toby Bordelon owns Ford. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.