By Brett Owens

LetaEURtms cut through the thousands of market predictions out there and dive into whataEURtms really ahead for your dividends in 2020. WeaEURtmll also discuss two things that should be high on your aEURoemust haveaEUR list for any dividend stock you buy this year.

In fact, these two easy-to-spot indicators handed one group of investors a 91.6% return, with less volatility than your typical investor saw. IaEURtmll show you how they did it shortly. First, letaEURtms talk about my outlook for the year ahead.

My 2020 OutlookA

HereaEURtms why most market predictions miss the mark: the pundits simply look at what happened in the past year and spit out a forecast based on that.

And letaEURtms face it, when you look at what stocks did in 2019, youaEURtmre very likely to think: aEURoecrash ahead!aEUR

2019 Up aEUR

